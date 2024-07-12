987 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $198.68. 47,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,005. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

