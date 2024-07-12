9,980 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.