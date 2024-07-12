AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.28. 4,108,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,437. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.