Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.00. The stock has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75.
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
