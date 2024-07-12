ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Sells $103,529.40 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

ABM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 174,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,655. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

