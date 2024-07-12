Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.19. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 21,847 shares changing hands.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

