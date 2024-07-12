Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.86

Achain (ACT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $64.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

