Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.10% of Adeia worth $36,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adeia by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 903,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADEA. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 386,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,282. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

