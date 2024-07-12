Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

ACET opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

