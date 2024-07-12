Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.63. 3,189,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.39.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

