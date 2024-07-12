Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,799 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,164,000 after buying an additional 423,863 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

