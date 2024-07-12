Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Ares Capital worth $64,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

