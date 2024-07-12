Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,821 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 226,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

