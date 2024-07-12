Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $527,000. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 65.7% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,066,441. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

