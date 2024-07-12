Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 477 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12,300.0% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.37 on Friday, reaching $280.95. 184,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,092. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.