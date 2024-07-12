Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 4,673 Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 2,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.