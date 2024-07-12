Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 289,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197,237 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,806,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.50. 426,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.