Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,836. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.