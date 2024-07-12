Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.55. 26,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.38 and a 200 day moving average of $422.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

