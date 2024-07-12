Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 167,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 714,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 363,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,596. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

