Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 5,260.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 165,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 722,385 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $894.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

