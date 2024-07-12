Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $58.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,940.24. 22,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,872.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,875.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

