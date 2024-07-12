Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,468. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.