Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 487.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.58. 87,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

