Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.31. 664,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,969. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

