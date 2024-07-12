Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,698,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,194. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

