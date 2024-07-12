Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 34,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,316. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

