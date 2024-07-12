Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.64. 286,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.92.

Linde Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

