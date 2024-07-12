Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.33.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

