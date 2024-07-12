Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,196,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,912,000 after acquiring an additional 222,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. 2,989,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671,310. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.