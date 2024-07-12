Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,921. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

