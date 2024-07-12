agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1,734,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,235,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 145.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

