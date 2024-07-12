Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,835.70 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,835.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00081835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010544 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.