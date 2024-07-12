Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.48. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

