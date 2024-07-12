Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $246.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

