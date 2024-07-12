Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $27.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,341,279 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

