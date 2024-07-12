Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,407,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 377.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.