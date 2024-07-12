Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $112.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $3,762,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 47.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

