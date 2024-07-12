Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 6.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 400,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,677,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 294,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

