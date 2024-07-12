ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 12,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

