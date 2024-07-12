ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 1.4%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OEUR Free Report ) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

