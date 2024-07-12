Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, an increase of 446.3% from the June 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.98 on Friday. Amada has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

