American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 2,577 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 3,125,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

