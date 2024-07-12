American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 2,577 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 3,125,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.