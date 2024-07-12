American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $15.99 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

