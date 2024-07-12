Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.09 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.79 and its 200-day moving average is $294.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.