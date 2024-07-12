Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

