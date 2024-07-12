Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.76. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 297,181 shares.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $983.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

