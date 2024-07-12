Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,047,000 after purchasing an additional 800,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

ADI opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.