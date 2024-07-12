Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 52-Week High at $242.16

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $242.16 and last traded at $241.07, with a volume of 1922439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.