Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

